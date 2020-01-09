Growing area sign of economic maturity, says Nioa

Hervey Bay Development – Marketing agent Tony Nioa at the site of new construction off Main Street.

WITH another property along Hervey Bay’s Main St selling recently, the area is going ahead in leaps and bounds.

That is the view of PRD Nationwide principal Tony Nioa, who said the land that sold was approved for medical and allied health services.

He said as more people moved to the region, there would be a greater demand for services, adding that foresight had been shown by building the two service stations along Main St as the population continued to grow.

Of the seven lots on offer along Main St in Kawungan making up the Hervey Bay Heights commercial development, two are taken up by the service stations.

“With more consumers there is the need for more services,” Mr Nioa said.

“This is a consolidation of what’s been going on.

“I think it’s highly indicative of the need to service the growing community.”

Mr Nioa said those types of developments would be constant as the region grew.

“It’s doing it at an orderly pace, which is good,” he said.

“It’s not the boom and bust cycles we’ve seen at other times in other places.”

Mr Nioa said Hervey Bay’s economy was maturing and the extension of the medical precinct would be exciting for the region.

Development lots for Hervey Bay Heights vary from 2500sq m to 7400sq m and are advertised as attractive to showrooms, outdoor sales, fast food, retail, childcare and medical.