Growing support for Poona

GREEN THUMBS: The Poona Community Gardening Group with Tam Geritz (front left) and Sarah Collins from Bunnings. contributed

NOT even the rain could deter members of the Poona Community Gardening Group from supporting an appreciation morning tea.

The group recently received a generous donation from Maryborough and Hervey Bay Bunnings.

More than 40 members and supporters turned up to the morning tea to show their appreciation when Bunnings community involvement and activities organisers Tam Geritz and Sarah Collins came to Poona with a load of products.

The Progress Association's vice-president and the gardening group co-ordinator Mike Hart said they acknowledged the wonderful gesture and members thanked Bunnings for its great support.

"The two Bunnings stores, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, came together to jointly provide a range of items to assist the group," he said.

"Poona is a community recognised as engaged, strong and self-reliant.

"People here in Poona have a wonderful community spirit and being a small town of mostly retirees, they work together on many things and seek to maintain their health by staying active and eating healthy foods.

"This gardening group is just one of the many things that the community does to maintain a healthy lifestyle that is in accord with our wonderful natural environment, right on the doorstep of the Great Sandy Marine Park and the world-recognised Ramsar wetlands."

LEFT: Members in the garden. contributed

Mr Hart said earlier this year the Poona Community Progress Association established the group.

"Within a short period of time, the group has expanded to more than 30 members and continues to grow with new members each week," he said.

"The group is now reaping the rewards of their efforts with a variety of good, organic, healthy food.

"The group's produce is being shared by many in the small coastal community with plans to add a small orchard. The herb gardens are particularly well utilised, with more than enough to support the community's needs."

He said the gardening group met regularly.

"The recent rain was most welcome as it is sure to boost the growth of plants, especially as the warmer weather approaches. It's not just gardening, we also love a cuppa and a regular good chat."