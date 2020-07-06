Gruen guru ready to help Coast businesses recover

Gruen Tranfer personality and marketing guru, Russell Howcroft will be among the guest speakers at a free Fraser Coast Virtual Business Summit being held this month.

A FAMOUS face in the television and business worlds is set to share his wisdom with Fraser Coast businesses.

Russell Howcroft, of Gruen Transfer fame, will be one of the guest speakers at a free Fraser Coast Virtual Business Summit being held this month.

Mr Howcroft will present alongside other guest speakers, including Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones, Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead, Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington, and KPMG Director James Matthews.

Mr Howcroft is renowned as a marketing guru who regularly appears on the ABC program, The Gruen Transfer.

The show takes a light-hearted look at advertising trends.

Mr Howcroft is the former executive general manager of Network Ten.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard said the Virtual Business Summit was being held online from 9am to 10.30am on Thursday July 23.

He said it was aimed at helping Fraser Coast business recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Local businesses have been responding to the challenges thrown their way though, and the virtual summit is designed to look at the positives and consider how we can be resilient and recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” Cr Everard said.

“Topics to be discussed include the impact of COVID-19 on the Queensland economy, support for small businesses, how the tourism and events sector is moving forward from COVID-19 and the importance of business branding and promotion during these challenging times.”

Cr Everard said the council had formed an Economic Recovery Group that was meeting regularly with the three local Chambers of Commerce, the Fraser Coast Property Industry Association, the Urban Development Institute of Australia, and Federal and State Government agencies.

Tickets to the Virtual Business Summit are free but registration is essential.

Businesses will be provided a web link so they can take part in the event.