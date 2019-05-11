Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forensic teams work at the Surfers Paradise property where a dead man was found sitting on a chair. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Forensic teams work at the Surfers Paradise property where a dead man was found sitting on a chair. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
News

Mystery call leads to grim find

by Marnie O’Neill
11th May 2019 3:36 PM

Police say a man found dead inside a Gold Coast home in gruesome circumstances yesterday had suffered serious head injuries.

Officers made the chilling discovery after responding to an emergency call from a home at Markwell Avenue in Surfers Paradise at about 5.15pm yesterday.

First on the scene was Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Brett Macgibbon, who said he peered through a window of the home and saw a man sitting motionless on a recliner.

>>READ MORE: 'House of horrors': man slumped in chair, covered in blood

Neighbours say this Surfers Paradise home where police found a man’s body has been the scene of domestic-violence related incidents in the past. Picture: Nine News
Neighbours say this Surfers Paradise home where police found a man’s body has been the scene of domestic-violence related incidents in the past. Picture: Nine News

 

Qld Police Snr Sgt Brett Macgibbon said he peered through the window and saw the dead man seated on a ‘lazyboy’ style reclining chair. Picture: Nine News
Qld Police Snr Sgt Brett Macgibbon said he peered through the window and saw the dead man seated on a ‘lazyboy’ style reclining chair. Picture: Nine News

"We've been able to see through a window and there appeared to be a person unresponsive and seated on a lazyboy-type chair inside the lounge," he told Today.

"I've entered the address and found the male unfortunately deceased."

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, appeared to have sustained serious head injuries.

Investigators have not revealed if they know who made the Triple "0" call to authorities.

Investigators have yet to formally identify the victim. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Investigators have yet to formally identify the victim. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin

 

Forensic teams work at the gruesome scene. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Forensic teams work at the gruesome scene. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin


Neighbours told Nine News they had been aware of domestic violence-related incidents at the property in the past.

Detectives have returned to the scene with a forensic team today as they investigate who the man was and how and why he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime gold coast house of horrors police investigation

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    News Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction