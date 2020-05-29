Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

GRAPHIC: Gruesome find in feral cat’s stomach

by Jack Gramenz
29th May 2020 5:06 PM

 

A feral cat caught in a trap has been found with 17 dead native lizards inside its stomach in New Zealand.

A ranger at the Kaitorete Spit on the nation's South Island found the feral cat after it was trapped in Canterbury, according to New Zealand outlet Stuff.

It's not known how long the cat had been trapped, it's believed to have occurred some time during the coronavirus lockdown, but the animal was only discovered after restrictions in New Zealand were eased.

Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.
Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.


The cat's stomach was cut open to see if it had eaten any native animals after it was caught near a known habitat of a protected lizard species.

Inside its stomach were 17 dead native skinks, and parts of other lizards.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation didn't specify the exact species, citing smuggling concerns.

Cats, feral and domestic, terrorise native animals in Australia and New Zealand, which until a few centuries ago, didn't have them as a predator.

Lizards also move slower in colder weather, placing them at particular risk at this time of the year.

Originally published as Gruesome find in feral cat's stomach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Stephen's appoint General Manager to lead hospital

        premium_icon St Stephen's appoint General Manager to lead hospital

        News A HEALTH professional with a vision for change will take on the top job at Hervey Bay’s private hospital

        Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

        premium_icon Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

        News The search for the missing boatie is continuing

        New police recruits headed to Fraser Coast

        premium_icon New police recruits headed to Fraser Coast

        News Mr Saunders said the new recruits would be an asset to the community

        Man tackles, threatens to kill his partner

        premium_icon Man tackles, threatens to kill his partner

        News The 30-year-old father has not seen his son since being arrested