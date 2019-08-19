Guard leaps into action as prisoner tries to escape

A man has tried to escape the dock at Mackay Court House.

A man has tried to escape the dock at Mackay Court House. mark wragg

A BRIEF court mention for a young man facing serious driving offences involving a stolen golf buggy was interrupted this morning as he tried to do a runner midway through his appearance.

But Jaiden Douglas Hargrave's plan was foiled when he was unable to squeeze through the space at the top of the glass wall surrounding the Mackay Magistrates Court dock.

As soon as he leapt from his seat and attempted to climb over the partition, a police watch house guard, who had been seated barely two metres away, was by his side pulling him back.

"F---," Mr Hargrave yelled as he was taken back to the confines of the Mackay watchhouse.

The 25 year old is accused of taking a golf cart on a dangerous joyride across the North Mackay golf course on Sunday.

Magistrate Mark Nolan read out the seven charges Mr Hargrave faces, including dangerous and disqualified driving, evading police, serious assault, stealing, receiving stolen property and driving a stolen vehicle.

It is alleged Mr Hargrave had been driving on the road next to the Mackay Golf Club when he stopped the vehicle, walked into the golf course and commandeered an unoccupied buggy, which he then crashed into a tree.

A group of golfers performed a citizens arrest until police arrived. It is alleged Mr Hargrave bit one of the golfers on the chest as he was being restrained.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Danny Yarrow told the court Mr Hargrave was on a return to prison warrant and no bail application would be made.

It was around this point Mr Hargrave attempted to climb over the glass wall of the dock.

"If you wish to use restraints on the prisoner you have my permission to do so," Mr Nolan told the watchhouse officer.

Mr Yarrow asked for the case to be adjourned so a Legal Aid application form, which had been completed by Mr Hargrave this morning, could be lodged.

"I note that the defendant attempted to escape lawful custody by seeing if he could climb over the top of the dock in the court room," Mr Nolan said.

The case was adjourned to September 10 for mention. Mr Hargrave will appear by video link.