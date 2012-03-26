Guard testifies seeing ‘new’ injury on alleged murder victim

A still image from CCTV footage taken from 5 Wing of Grafton Correctional Centre showing Ian Klum crawling on the ground. The video was part of evidence played to the jury in the trial of Shane Leslie Johnson, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Klum.

A SENIOR correctional officer has testified he saw a fresh injury on the face of an alleged murder victim after he was placed in a cell by himself following an altercation with his cellmate.

Ian Klum died on June 14, 2010 at Princess Alexandra Hospital four days after he was transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre with a brain haemorrhage.

Mr Klum's cellmate at the time, Shane Leslie Johnson, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

In Grafton Supreme Court on Tuesday Richard Woelfl testified that in the early hours of June 10, 2010, he was the senior correctional officer in charge during the night shift at Grafton Correctional Centre when he received word from the monitoring room of 5 Wing of a call from cell 219, which contained Mr Klum and Mr Johnson.

Mr Woelfl said he and two other officers went to investigate, and didn't notice anything to begin with, as the cell was dimly lit.

When Mr Woelfl asked Mr Johnson what happened, he responded that Mr Klum had "gone berserk" and had grabbed him around the throat during the night.

Mr Woelfl said he called for Mr Klum to the front of the cell, and said he came from the back of the cell along the floor and wouldn't get up.

Through the inside cell grill door Mr Woelfl said he saw a smear of blood under Mr Klum's nose and made the decision to transfer Mr Klum to a vacant nearby cell.

Mr Woelfl said Mr Klum was "non-compliant" with directions to get up and at 2.28am CCTV images show Mr Klum crawled from cell 219 to the vacant cell 225.

After contacting the relevant authorities in Sydney to gain permission to call a nurse, Mr Woelfl said he returned to cell 225 around ten minutes later and found Mr Klum sitting on the bunk bed with drops of blood on the floor and a graze above the right eye before taking Mr Klum to the jail's clinic to be assess by a nurse.

Mr Woelfl said he and another prison officer supported Mr Klum as they took him to the clinic, and he was complaining of sickness and wanted to be taken to the hospital.

Under cross-examination by Mr Johnson's barrister Jason Watts, Mr Woelfl said he had two opportunities to assess Mr Klum's injuries: when he first opened the cell door of 219 and at cell 225.

Mr Woelfl said he was "very shocked" to see a new injury on Mr Klum's face and said "it was an injury that was there that wasn't there before".

Another senior correctional officer, Graeme Warwick Jacobs, who was the officer in charge of the multipurpose unit that housed 5 Wing, testified that Mr Klum was "very much a loner in the wing", and said he had difficulties assimilating with other inmates, coming across as "strange" to other inmates.

Mr Jacobs said Mr Klum had no problems walking, and said he wasn't aware if mobility was an issue.

The trial continues before Justice Geoffrey Bellew today.