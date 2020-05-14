Guards seize drugs stashed outside M’boro jail

Police are investigating after a package of illicit drugs was found near the perimeter fence of the Maryborough Correctional Centre recently. PHOTO: Contributed.

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a package containing illicit drugs was found near the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The package was seized outside the facility’s perimeter fence near an access road during routine search activities last week.

Officers found a significant quantity of drugs when they opened the package.

It is believed the drugs would have been of considerable value had they made it undetected into the prison.

The type of contraband stashed in the package has not yet been revealed.

Police have since taken over the handling of the case and are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Maryborough Correctional Centre Chief Superintendent Alan Ingram said there was a zero tolerance approach to the attempted introduction of illegal substances and items into the prison system.

“The safety of our centres is our absolute priority and our officers work hard to prevent contraband from entering the centres,” Chief Supt Ingram said.

He said the introduction of contraband into the prison posed a significant safety risk to inmates and officers.

The officers who located the package were commended by Chief Supt Ingram for their vigilance and preventing the items from entering the prison.

Taking or attempting to introduce prohibited items into a prison is a criminal offence and could result in jail time.

Chief Supt Ingram said taking dangerous drugs into a prison was classified as aggravated supply and had a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment.

Prisoners found to be involved are subjected to disciplinary procedures that could impact parole applications.