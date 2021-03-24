GUILTY: Druggie faces 14 charges after Amamoor arrest

A 41-year-old Pialba man has faced court for more than a dozen drug-related crimes after he was busted five times in less than four months.

Pialba’s Phillip Edward Porter pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to more than a dozen drug-related charges and one count of stealing over a 103 day stretch from April 19, 2020, to July 30, 2020.

Seven of the charges pertained to the April 19 arrest at Amamoor when Porter was found with 4.8g of meth, MDMA, marijuana, digital scales, glass tubes and a glass pipe.

He was caught with marijuana again on May 24, at Susan River, then four days later on May 28, at Pialba with the drug and a pipe to smoke it.

Less than a week later, on June 3, he was caught at Pialba with marijuana and a water pipe, and at the end of the following month, on July 30, he was arrested at Capalaba for possessing meth and stealing clothes from Target.

The court heard Porter had an lengthy history of drug and property crimes, a background his solicitor said was “a really clear history of someone who has a drug addiction”.

Magistrate Graham Hillan sentenced Porter to nine months jail but gave him immediate release on parole.