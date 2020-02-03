Guilty of assault but health keeps man out of prison

A MARYBOROUGH man who had been kept in custody for nearly two months was hospitalised six times during his incarceration due to diabetes-related episodes.

The details emerged yesterday in the District Court where Adam Darnell pleaded guilty to a charge of assault dating back to October 2017.

Judge David Reid heard Darnell was unable to take his insulin pump into prison because the needles were considered safety risks.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards told Judge Reid the 58 days his client had served before being granted bail about two years ago were onerous.

“My client was unable to maintain his insulin levels because he never had his pump,” Mr Edwards said.

Receiving treatment via injection was not enough to keep Darnell out of hospital.

“My client spent much of that time shackled to a hospital bed under 24/7 guard,” Mr Edwards explained.

Darnell was convicted of assaulting a woman at her home on October 8, 2017.

The Crown’s Natalie Lima said Darnell went to the victim’s home in the evening and bashed on her door repeatedly.

She said Darnell refused to leave and threatened to show the complainant’s partner messages they sent each other.

The court heard he pushed the complainant over and struck her in the chest and face.

“He then pushed her face into the ground,” Ms Lima continued.

Judge Reid said Darnell’s actions were violent but agreed his health was also a concern.

Darnell was given a 13-month suspended sentence, with an operational period of two years.