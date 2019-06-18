Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Guilty plea in high-profile stalking case

18th Jun 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MILITARY-trained Brisbane man has faced court charged with the unlawful stalking of a well-known businesswoman, who he is accused of harassing online and in person in the months after their breakup.

Phillip David Burton, 41, a dual citizen of the United States and Australia, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to the unlawful stalking of the high-profile public relations boss in mid-2017.

Margaret Lawson and former partner Phillip Burton. Picture: Facebook.
Margaret Lawson and former partner Phillip Burton. Picture: Facebook.

However the case is being heard as a contested sentence with Burton's lawyers disputing whether he committed some of the acts alleged and whether some of the acts amounted to stalking.

Prosecutors allege that between June and August 2017, Burton contacted Ms Lawson more than 30 times.

It's alleged he followed or watched the businesswoman up to seven times, entered a place where she lived or work up to seven times and made digital contact up to 19 times.

Ms Lawson is expected to be called to give closed-court evidence during the contested hearing.

Phillip David Burton, 41.
Phillip David Burton, 41.

In a victim impact statement tendered to the court, Ms Lawson describes how Burton's offending made her feel shock, panic, fear and humiliation and that she suffered from panic attacks, depression and anxiety.

In her letter Ms Lawson spoke of how she was forced to change her security system, locks, phone number and internet security.

The hearing continues.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    The love of country runs deep

    premium_icon The love of country runs deep

    Whats On GERRY Connors has played in every pub and club in town during his 60 year music career.

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:41 PM
    GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping

    News Kick back, relax with live tunes by local artists.

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    TOP 10 SALES: Dundowran home's lagoon views fetch high price

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Dundowran home's lagoon views fetch high price

    News Twenty-three houses and four units are listed for more than $1 mil

    • 18th Jun 2019 4:50 PM
    Improve your communication with G'day Toastmasters

    premium_icon Improve your communication with G'day Toastmasters

    Community Finding confidence

    • 18th Jun 2019 4:45 PM