Guilty plea over crash that killed innocent truckie

A disqualified driver who was escaping police in a stolen car before slamming into a delivery truck, killing the driver, has pleaded guilty to the hit-run crash.

Sophie Louise Brine - who has a history of serious driving offences - pleaded guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving a stolen car, escaping a police pursuit, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated causing the death of Jatinder Singh Brar by dangerous driving at Salisbury South on January 4.

The court head the mother-of-four, 25, was driving a stolen car while disqualified and with prescribed drugs in her system while escaping from police.

Sophie Brine has pleaded guilty over a crash that killed Woolworths delivery driver Jatinder Singh Brar at Kings Rd, Salisbury South.

The court has previously heard police spotted Brine, 24, of Taperoo driving a stolen white Ford Territory along Port Wakefield Rd, Cavan, at 11.45am.

After a short chase - stopped by officers, because of to the car's speed - the Territory slammed into Mr Brar's Woolworths delivery truck just 200m from the Cross Keys Rd intersection on Kings Rd in Salisbury South.

Mr Brar had been driving the truck for two years while studying his Masters of Accounting, and had graduated just two weeks earlier.

His truck ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.

Brine was later arrested at Taperoo.

The scene of the truck crash, which killed Jatinder Brar, at Salisbury South. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

At the time, police dubbed the crash "totally unnecessary" and Brine's conduct as "irresponsible", while Mr Brar was "just going about his business".

His friends previously paid tribute to Mr Brar, remembering him as an ambitious young man whose dreams would never be fulfilled.

Mr Brar's mother attended the hearing and shed tears outside court for her son.

Brine will next appear in the District Court in November.