GUILTY TO 102 CHARGES: Serial Bay thief admits to fraud

IN A bid to make a quick buck to feed his gambling addiction, Shannon Dwayne Fisher stole his father's belongings and loaned it to pawn shops.

Through trading items including electronics, tools, and sporting memorabilia to pawn shops on the Fraser Coast, he bagged $8060 before the law caught up with him.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to 102 charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, the majority of which were fraud and theft related.

He appeared via video link from jail, where he has been since July 24.

The court heard that it wasn't just his father who was targeted in Fisher's money-making scheme.

He also stole from the owners of a home he was house sitting.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Fisher's fraud offences began late last year.

"His parents have found out the products have been put on loan,” Snr Const Edwards said.

The court heard Fisher loaned the same items multiple times, including loaning a television out nine times.

The majority of the items have since been returned, and some were confiscated from shops upon revelation of Fisher's actions.

Fisher's defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client was fuelling his addictions.

"He did it to sustain the addictions to he has to drugs and a gambling,” Mr Hunter said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that Fisher, who was out on probation during some of the offences for drug matters, had a history of "dishonesty” related charges in his past.

The other offences he pleaded guilty to included obstructing a police officer, entering premise and commit endurable offence, and possessing drug-related utensils.

Fisher was sentenced 12-month imprisonment, with a parole date of October 16.