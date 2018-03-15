Guitar duo to return to the Coast

Australia's most respected guitar duo the Grigoryan Brothers will return to the Fraser Coast in April.

THE Grigoryan Brothers, Australia's most respected guitar duo are making their way back to Maryborough's Gatakers Artspace in April.

Councillor David Lewis the duo were returning by popular demand after last performing in the region in 2016.

"Known for their classic guitar style, the Grigoryan Brothers will perform works from their latest release, which sees a return to classical repertoire," he said.

"While many of the works are classical in their origin, nonetheless the program will appeal to lovers of all musical traditions, such as their virtuosity.

"I heard them last time and they were great."

The album, Songs Without Words, include songs by composers such as Bach, Elgar, Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Faure, De Falla and Ponce all masterfully arranged for them by their father Edward.

Their performance will run from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday, April 29.

A licenced bar will be operating and there will be finger food available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from the Brolga Theatre on 41226060 or Gatakers Artspace on 41905723.