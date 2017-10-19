Guitarist plays at Stockland Hervey Bay to help community

FUNDRAISING TOUR: Street performer Murray Mandel will be performing at Stockland shopping centre to raise money and awareness for Lifeline Australia.

FUNDRAISING TOUR: Street performer Murray Mandel will be performing at Stockland shopping centre to raise money and awareness for Lifeline Australia. Jodie Callcott

RETIRED hospital microbiologist Murray Mandel has spent the past seven months performing at major shopping centres to raise money for Lifeline Australia.

Starting his journey in New South Wales, Mr Mandel has crossed the border into Queensland and will be playing classical guitar at Stockland Hervey Bay on Thursday (October 19).

<<KEEP UP TO DATE AND FOLLOW THE LATEST FRASER COAST COMMUNITY STORIES HERE>>

Raising more than $12000 so far, Mr Mandel said during his three-year tour he also hoped to raise awareness about Lifeline and the services they provide.

"My main task for the whole tour is to raise public awareness and to reach out to as many Australians as possible about the importance of Lifeline," he said.

"I have a lot of touching moments of people coming to me, expressing their personal crisis and I have always pleaded with them to phone Lifeline 131114.

"Mount Isa will be the last stop in Queensland before heading off to the Northern Territory."

"It's been absolutely fantastic.