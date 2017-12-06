Guitarist rocked Gatakers after winning competition

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Fraser Coast guitarist Troy Beckton won the opportunity to work with mentors as part of the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular held at Gatakers Artspace.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Fraser Coast guitarist Troy Beckton won the opportunity to work with mentors as part of the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular held at Gatakers Artspace. contributed

FRASER Coast guitarist Troy Beckton was given a spectacular opportunity to pick the brains of his mentors after winning a competition at Gatakers Artspace.

As part of the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular, Gatakers was offering one local emerging or professional guitarist to receive a one-on-one mentoring session from world-class national and international guitarists and performers and to perform a five-minute solo at Gatakers By Night.

Troy who has been playing the guitar since he was 12 and is currently in the band Broken Web said he received great advice.

He said it was his band member Mark's idea after they saw an ad in the Herald.

"Mark saw the ad and told me to enter because I was starting to experiment with a lot of different techniques and tunings," Troy said.

"So I won the opportunity to play a five to seven minute piece on the guitar, and I got to choose a one-on-one mentoring lesson with one of the fantastic guitarist that were there - a choice between Soenke Meinen, Bruce Mathiske or Michael Fix.

"I chose Bruce because I think he was the most experienced - I have seen a lot of his videos and he is really inspiring.

"His style and his skills are so phenomenal, I was just loving the opportunity to sit down with him."We sat down at the park and talked guitar - I was able to pick his brains for about an hour."

Troy also met Soenke and Michael before his performance and said they all told me to get up and have fun. "Michael sat down with me just before I went on and talk through breathing techniques just to try and relax me.

"I played an instrumental piece that my manager Craig and I both worked out over a week and a half.

"We composed it from scratch and it is called Ceol because of my Irish background - Ceol is the Irish slang for music and fun and that's what the whole night was about, that's what all the performance was about so I thought it fitting.

"I got up and just rocked it - it was a fantastic opportunity."

Troy said he always wanted to play up on stage just like his parents, Geoff and Sherri who perform and are members of the Wide Bay Country Music Association.

"I have seen mum and dad singing together growing up and that's also why I wanted to do that," he said.

"Mum and Dad got me playing at an early age at the Yandina Music Festival."

Broken Web band members (back from left) Troy Beckton, Mark Fulton, (front from right) Shane Cornish and Nicole Harding released their first EP and hoping to release their debut album in 2018. contributed

Not only does the 26-year-old musician have a stack of trophies but his band has not long released their first EP after forming in July this year.

"We are testing the waters to see how that goes and hopefully in early 2018 we will release our debut album," Troy said.

"We have all gotten together and written about 11 songs so its coming along real well. "We have more of a like classic folky sound.

"I was playing country for a long time and it didn't seem as much of a challenge any more so I really stepped out and wanted to challenge myself and wanted to learn as many styles as I could.

"Now I am pretty fluent in classical, Spanish, blues and rock, and still in the country - it kind of all amalgamates together to create my own unique style.

"My favourite would be whatever I am playing with Mark at the moment.

"Mark is our band's rhythm guitarist and we write a lot of the material for our band."

Broken Web will be looking for gigs in the new year, visit their Facebook page to contact them.