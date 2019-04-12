Gulls tackle Roos in derby

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Seagulls Jayden Shephard wraps up Wallaroos player in pre-season trial held at Ralph Stafford Park earlier this season.

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Seagulls Jayden Shephard wraps up Wallaroos player in pre-season trial held at Ralph Stafford Park earlier this season. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Hervey Bay Seagulls host Wallaroos in the first of their four home games for season 2019.

The proud Hervey Bay club has been working hard to return the club to former glory on and off the field.

All four senior teams are at home with the men's teams all up against Wallaroos

The undefeated women's team will host Gladstone Rugby League team Tannum Sands in their round three fixture.

A grade coach Fai Sami has resisted the urge to make changes to his team after their loss to the Eastern Suburb Magpies last weekend.

"I am giving the team another shot to prove themselves,” Sami said.

Sami knows as a young side that they will have good and bad matches but they need to be consistent.

"They know what they have to do, if they don't measure up there will be changes next week,” he said.

Sami is quietly confident after the team's victory against Wallaroos in the pre-season trial but knows his team will have to be at their best.

"Defence is the key for us this weekend,” Sami said.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters and his team is under no illusions that it will be a difficult match.

"In the trial match they out- enthused us and we will have to be at our best to beat them,” Waters said.

Wallaroos remain with the same team line-up they have fielded for the first two rounds with no injury concerns.

The Hervey Bay women's team face an unknown foe when they play Tannum Sands on Saturday.

Gladstone teams have joined the BRL in the women's competition for 2019.

Hervey Bay sit at the top of the competition ladder with Bundaberg Brothers with Tannum in third position.

The Hervey Bay side is a work in progress at present with new players in the team and a coach yet to be appointed for the remainder of the season.

The first match of the day featuring the under 18 Seagulls and Wallaroos kicks off at 1.30pm

Following the completion of that match the female teams take the field at 3pm with the reserve grade fixture commencing at 4.30pm.

The A grade match is scheduled for 6pm.