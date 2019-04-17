Gulls want to have fun

ENJOY: Paul Doherty has been appointed the new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach Paul Doherty, his coaching philosophy is simple.

"Go out and have fun”.

Doherty was appointed coach on Thursday evening, two days before the team's round three game against Tannum Sands.

The team is currently sitting on top of the competition ladder.

Doherty believes he does not need to change much with the team structure and wants them to go out and have fun.

"John Buttigieg set the team up very well for the season with their fitness and structures,” Doherty said.

"The players know what they need to do and how to do it, I just need to manage that,” he said.

Doherty has been involved in female rugby league for the past four years in various roles and loves the passion the players have for the game.

"It is refreshing to see how the girls play their footy,” Doherty said.

This is the first senior coaching role for Doherty and his focus will be making sure the team enjoys their footy.

"I have watched the coaches the club has had for the female program,” he said.

"They were all different and I have picked up different bits from each.”

One trait that all of those coaches had resonated with Doherty.

"They all had passion for the female game,” he said.

Doherty's first match in control was successful with the Hervey Bay side defeating Tannum Sands 14-12 to remain undefeated.