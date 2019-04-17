Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENJOY: Paul Doherty has been appointed the new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach.
ENJOY: Paul Doherty has been appointed the new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach. Brendan Bowers
Rugby League

Gulls want to have fun

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Apr 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: For new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach Paul Doherty, his coaching philosophy is simple.

"Go out and have fun”.

Doherty was appointed coach on Thursday evening, two days before the team's round three game against Tannum Sands.

The team is currently sitting on top of the competition ladder.

Doherty believes he does not need to change much with the team structure and wants them to go out and have fun.

"John Buttigieg set the team up very well for the season with their fitness and structures,” Doherty said.

"The players know what they need to do and how to do it, I just need to manage that,” he said.

Doherty has been involved in female rugby league for the past four years in various roles and loves the passion the players have for the game.

"It is refreshing to see how the girls play their footy,” Doherty said.

This is the first senior coaching role for Doherty and his focus will be making sure the team enjoys their footy.

"I have watched the coaches the club has had for the female program,” he said.

"They were all different and I have picked up different bits from each.”

One trait that all of those coaches had resonated with Doherty.

"They all had passion for the female game,” he said.

Doherty's first match in control was successful with the Hervey Bay side defeating Tannum Sands 14-12 to remain undefeated.

brl fcsport hervey bay seagulls local sport womens rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News Despite the lucrative contract being awarded to a Sunshine Coast company, local suppliers are still set to benefit from the construction of the airport precinct

    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News Aged care is a critical issue for the Fraser Coast.

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

    News Here are five things you're missing if you aren't signed up with us