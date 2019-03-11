Gun, knives, stolen car used in early morning robbery

AT FIRST glance, cashier Devang Patel thought the two hooded men rushing into the service station where he worked were simply in a hurry.

The thought "I'm in trouble" popped into his head seconds later when he saw they were armed with knives and a firearm.

He watched on CCTV as the men jumped the counter and stole a register till.

United Petroleum - Burrum Heads, where a robbery happened. Annie Perets

The robbers arrived at the business on Saturday about 5.45am after stealing a car from the Esplanade, parked near a Japanese restaurant.

Police are hunting for the two knife-wielding robbers and are asking for the public's help to find them.

CCTV footage of robbery at United Petroleum - Burrum Heads. Contributed

Mr Patel recalled one of the men to be armed with a "big knife" resembling a hammer.

He told the Chronicle that in the year-and-a-half he had been a service station employee, this was his first brush with crime.

One of the men captured on CCTV wore overalls with the words "Emergency Services Cadets" written on the back.

CCTV footage of robbery at United Petroleum - Burrum Heads. Contributed

Acting detective senior sergeant Dave Harbison said police were interested in hearing from anyone that might know where those overalls came from.

Robbery at United Petroleum - Burrum Heads - Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison speaks to media. Annie Perets

He said the small amount of money the duo ran away with was "hardly worth the effort."

"It's a very serious offence for a very small return," Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"Nobody was injured."

The pair sped away from the service station in the stolen white Nissan X-Trail with registration plate 089YLL, in the direction of Hervey Bay.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.