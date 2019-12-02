Menu
NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has refused to reveal who attended a $5000-a-head fundraiser in Melbourne on Friday. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Politics

Gunner refuses to disclose secret Labor fundraiser guests

by NATASHA EMECK
2nd Dec 2019 1:50 PM
Chief Minister Michael Gunner has refused to disclose who attended a secret $5000-a-head Labor fundraiser, despite insisting they have nothing to hide.

Mr Gunner flew to Melbourne straight after the last parliamentary sittings of the year on Friday for a secret $5000-a-head fundraising lunch for Labor's NT branch at the Collins Quarter restaurant on Friday.

 

 

The Chief Minister said "10 or a dozen" business people attended the event but refused to name who, during an interview on Mix 104.9 today.

"There were a number of people who came along to the lunch," he said.

"The party is responsible for the invitations, the donations and the declarations and we will do all of that according to the law.

"All of that will be publicly disclosed on the record in the first quarter next year."

 

Mr Gunner said he flew down to Melbourne on Thursday night at his own expense.

"All parties have to raise money, we're about to go into election season and there's going to be two elections next year now," he said.

"It was certainly not our intention to treat this in a secret way."

The NT News first put questions to Mr Gunner's office on Friday about his whereabouts and why he flew out of Darwin so abruptly after parliament on Thursday night.

His office only responded that Mr Gunner flew to Melbourne at personal expense for "meetings" and that he would return last night.

When asked on Friday about him attending an interstate NT Labor-fundraising event, his office referred questions to the party.

