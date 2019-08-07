Everything you need to know about the Seafood Festival

TASTE FEST: Brian and Irene Mah from Brisbane at last year's Hervey Bay Seafood Festival.

GUNNING to the best one yet, this year's Hervey Bay Seafood Festival will be made up of a "careful" mix of favourite old attractions and some new ones too.

But after 21 years, festival organiser Elaine Lewthwaite said the star of the show would always be the fresh wild-caught local seafood - a celebration of the region's fishing industry, history and marine environment.

After all, it is the only seafood festival in Australia managed by the men and women who catch it for you.

"In the food mix we have about 20 stalls selling seafood, all local wild-caught seafood, no imports," Ms Lewthwaite said.

"The really popular Fisherman's Basket has your delicious coconut prawns, garlic prawn wrap and crumbed whiting and tartar sauce... there will also be lots of Hervey Bay scallops around the grounds.

"There's a really good mix that are multiculturalism of seafood - dishes that reflect Asian, Indian and Spanish flavours."

The addition of bush tucker themed attractions, a Butchulla art exhibition, plenty of demonstrations and some new entertainers will also add to the relaxing atmosphere.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by well- known Brisbane-based chefs from Moda Restaurant and Nota Restaurant, which both with family ties to Hervey Bay.

"We've got the Wide Bay Wild Catch Pavilion with cooking demonstrations and taster round table where people can sit and talk to the fishermen and the Fraser Coast Art Academy exhibition... they are also doing an Art from the Ocean display in the top of the big food tent using recycled nets and things," Ms Lewthwaite said.

"We have a large Butchulla section, which our commercial fishermen are absolutely entwined with the Butchulla because a lot of them fish with them.

"We've got bush tucker and how to cook emu eggs with seafood.

"Seafood is bush tucker of the ocean so that will be really interesting."

Drinks are covered too with both boutique wineries, craft beers and non- alcoholic beverages for all the family.

Entertainment will include performances by award-winning country artist Brad Butcher, Brisbane-based Rockabilly Stunt Master, the Colt Seavers Band, Craig Lamond, Fred Smith and Fiona O'Shea.

But most important, Ms Lewthwaite said, is making sure you bring a blanket or chair and kick back and relax in Fishermans Park, which has been beautifully manicured by Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"The goal is at the end of the day is that you've been with your family, your friends, you have listened to some brilliant music and you have a belly full of seafood and some beautiful dessert."

