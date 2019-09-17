Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Crime

Guns, drugs, grenade found in raid

17th Sep 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of guns, illicit drugs and a hand grenade have been seized by police during a raid at a Wide Bay property this month.

Police say the stash was uncovered during a raid at a premises at Kent Street, Torbanlea, on September 13.

The raid involved police and Australian Border Force officers.

Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.

Police allege they found 25 Category A firearms, one Category B and 15 Category H firearms, as well as parts and ammunition.

Knuckledusters, nunchaku, knives and drug utensils were also seized, police say, as well as cannabis, Magic Mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

A 39-year-old Torbanlea man is due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

Acting Queensland Border Force Commander Julie Pettrey said the operation began when ABF officers detected firearms that the man was "allegedly attempting to import through the international mail stream".

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
armed raid firearms and drugs police raid

Top Stories

    $1.8M SALE: M'boro property gets top price

    premium_icon $1.8M SALE: M'boro property gets top price

    News The sale of a Maryborough property has topped Fraser Coast sales for the week

    SPECIAL REPORT: How community action saved iconic Pier

    premium_icon SPECIAL REPORT: How community action saved iconic Pier

    News Event gives thanks to those who saved the iconic attraction.

    COURT: Man who helped minor steal wants to be foster carer

    premium_icon COURT: Man who helped minor steal wants to be foster carer

    News He distracted a staff member while the camera was stolen

    DANCE QUEEN: How you can help Bay mum claim TV crown

    premium_icon DANCE QUEEN: How you can help Bay mum claim TV crown

    News Viewers across Australia will be able to cast their votes