Guns found in cyclist’s backpack after random shot

A MAN who randomly fired a shotgun into the air in Point Vernon has been released back into society.

James Levi Ratnarajah was released on parole by Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Wednesday.

Ratnarajah pleaded guilty to three weapons related charges via video link in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

He was arrested on October 27 after a resident reported hearing what sounded like a shotgun going off in the neighbourhood.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Mr Guttridge officers responded and found Ratnarajah riding a bicycle along the Esplanade.

“They searched his backpack and found three firearms, including the shotgun and a homemade firearm,” Ms McConnell said.

A glass meth pipe was also seized.

The court heard Ratnarajah was serving a suspended sentence in connection with the possession of explosives at the time.

Ms McConnell said the resident who reported the shot had been left in fear following the ordeal.

The resident was struck by pellets from the shotgun as they fell from the sky.

Ratnarajah’s lawyer, Daniel Ould argued his client never aimed the firearm at anyone or any other target.

“He randomly shot into the air and the pellets fell to the ground and hit the resident,” he said.

Mr Ould emphasised to the magistrate that no injuries were reported.

He told Mr Guttridge Ratnarajah’s business had been struggling and he had ended up in the wrong crowd.

Mr Ould said his client was receiving medication and had the support of his grandmother.

“My client has been in custody since his arrest and fully co-operated with police and told officers about the firearms in his backpack when asked about them,” Mr Ould said.

He requested parole be considered, arguing the time spent in custody was already sufficient punishment.

Mr Guttridge accepted Ratnarajah’s guilty plea and noted his crimianl history.

He sentenced Ratnarajah to a total of nine months imprisonment and ordered he be released on parole immediately.

“I am happy to accept that you have already spent more than two-and-a-half months in custody,” Mr Guttridge said.

He issued a stern warning to Ratnarajah, saying repeat offences could land him back in prison.