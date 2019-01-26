Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 56-year-old man was tasered after he failed to cooperate with police officers.
A 56-year-old man was tasered after he failed to cooperate with police officers.
Crime

Guns pulled on man who threatened police with large knife

Annie Perets
by
26th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were forced to pull guns on a man who threatened them with a large kitchen knife while they were doing their job.   

A stubborn and armed Barry Allan McDowell, who has no criminal history, told police they "would have to shoot him" as he refused to put the weapon down on December 22 last year at a home.  

He was then tasered.  

The 56-year-old man, who is from Howard, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to obstructing police.  

The court heard police were confronted with McDowell after being called to a disturbance at a house.

McDowell was fined $500.  

No conviction was recorded.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Mothers horrified violent prisoners want Family Court orders forcing their children to visit them in jail as experts say these are not isolated cases

    GALLERY: Veteran reveals Aus Day's personal significance

    premium_icon GALLERY: Veteran reveals Aus Day's personal significance

    News Early Australia Day celebrations at Bolton Clarke Baycrest

    BOM forecaster: 'Perfect weather for outdoor activities'

    premium_icon BOM forecaster: 'Perfect weather for outdoor activities'

    News Remember to slip, slop and slap for the Australia Day weekend.

    King of the Wings pops up in Bay for Australia Day

    premium_icon King of the Wings pops up in Bay for Australia Day

    News There's a reason the pair are called "King of the Wings”