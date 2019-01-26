Guns pulled on man who threatened police with large knife

A 56-year-old man was tasered after he failed to cooperate with police officers.

POLICE were forced to pull guns on a man who threatened them with a large kitchen knife while they were doing their job.

A stubborn and armed Barry Allan McDowell, who has no criminal history, told police they "would have to shoot him" as he refused to put the weapon down on December 22 last year at a home.

He was then tasered.

The 56-year-old man, who is from Howard, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to obstructing police.

The court heard police were confronted with McDowell after being called to a disturbance at a house.

McDowell was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.