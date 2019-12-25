Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Guns were hidden in the lining of suitcase

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN on bail for gun and drugs charges was busted with firearms concealed in the lining of a suitcase, along with other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Dean Gary Joseph made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 after being taken back into custody.

His fresh charges were for possessing 1.05g methamphetamines, two glass pipes, clip seal bags, digital scales, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster, ammunition and the .22 firearms.

Joseph was on bail for possessing meth, shortened firearms, ammunition and a taser.

Magistrate Cameron Press found Joseph was an unacceptable risk of reoffending, refused him bail and adjourned his matters until January 17.

concealed firearms dean gary joseph drug charges editors picks gun crime guns
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        premium_icon Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        News For one ageing Fraser Coast church group, the idea of Australians ‘losing their religion’ hits close to home

        Fraser Coast faithful buck church data trend

        premium_icon Fraser Coast faithful buck church data trend

        News As our thoughts turn to issues of faith, it’s tempting to dig up cliches about...

        Christmas under attack as lowlifes target lights

        premium_icon Christmas under attack as lowlifes target lights

        News It is Christmas Eve and one Hervey Bay family is not letting the Grinch ruin the...

        UPDATE: Dramatic end to marathon M'boro siege

        UPDATE: Dramatic end to marathon M'boro siege

        News Maryborough CBD locked down