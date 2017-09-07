Guy McLean delivers powerful poem against fracking

PERCHED on his horse with the Australian flag in hand, Guy McLean delivered a powerful poem to more than 150 protesters at the Water 4 Life Ride to make his message clear - fracking and gas fields are not welcome in Wide Bay-Burnett.

Otherwise known as The Man from Susan River, Guy is well-known for his bush poetry and travelling around Australia with his Quietway Performance Horses.

Spending much of his time in America, Guy said he wasn't exposed to much Australian news and when he was approached by organisers of the event he "didn't know much about it".

"Anything that affects animals in my area is affecting me," he said.

"To think gas could be going into the water my horses drink boils my blood the same way it would if my kids were drinking it."

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough. Gut McLean has written an empassioned protest poem 'The Time is Now'. Valerie Horton

"I've been blessed to live a precious life

With animals and nature close

But there are those who dare to harm them

With a large and lethal dose..

Of industry that fuels the 'Banks'

But leaves so much more lacking

And one of those we must confront

Is the industry of Fracking"

- The time is now, Guy McLean.

Guy said the poem "practically wrote itself" and decided to approach his poem from a different angle.

"I didn't want to touch on the negativity but rather the positives we had if we left (our rivers) alone," he said.

"God did a great job making it all in the beginning and we're pulling it apart."

Growing up on the Susan River homestead and with family still living in the area, Guy said he wanted to make sure his grandchildren were able to experience the same beauty of the land that he has been lucky enough to be exposed to growing up.