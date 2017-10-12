Guy McLean delivers treat for aged care residents

RSL Care's Baycrest retirement village is a long way from the Big E State Fair.

Guy McLean was scheduled to appear at the annual Massachusetts event last month to perform his world-renowned show.

However, for the first time in his glittering career, he was denied entry to the United States after his working visa was declined.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Rather than pack up shop, McLean chose to perform, free, for a number of local organisations.

Baycrest diversional therapist, Karen Harvey, said it was a great treat for residents who didn't often have the chance to witness such events.

"Guy is such a big local identity so it was something different for the residents to experience," she said.

ENTERTAINING: Residents at RSL Care's Baycrest retirement village enjoy the performance by Guy McLean. Contributed

McLean said although he was incredibly disappointed by his refused entry, he was thrilled to be able to perform for those who would not normally see his shows.

"I was thinking about what a waste it was (not to work the horses) and it was midnight and I hadn't slept one night because we'd be losing money from holding no shows," he said.

"Money is important in order to feed the horses.

That's when Guy decided to create a Go Fund Me page where, with the funds raised, he would take his performances to schools, aged care homes and respite centres at no cost.

For Guy, the plan was well worth it just to see the looks on resident's faces.

"For some, it was the first time in years they'd come out of their rooms," he said.

"When (the residents) heard animals were coming they couldn't wait."

Guy also performed poetry which was well received by residents.

"They loved it and they particularly liked listening to the poetry from Guy," Ms Harvey said.