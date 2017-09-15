Guy Mclean declined entry to the United States

DENIED: The internationally acclaimed horseman, Guy McLean from Susan River Homestead had his visa declined for the first time in his professional career.

JUST weeks before Guy McLean was due to arrive in America for a state fair performance, the famous horseman has been denied entry.

His working visa was declined forcing him to cancel a scheduled show at the 'Big E' State Fair in Massachusetts.

"It felt like the bottom of our world had dropped out and it felt like a kick in the belly," Guy told the Chronicle yesterday.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mr McLean expressed his disappointment to fans which revealed he was unable to return to the United States.

"This will be the very first time in the history of my performance career, that I have not been able to fulfil my duties as a contracted act at a show or event and although this is just a small speed bump on a life's journey, the thought of letting anyone down, weighs heavy on my heart," the post read.

The post reached nearly 30,000 people and received more than 1000 reactions, 300 comments and 100 shares. For the past six years, Mr McLean has used an Investment visa.

He then applied for a B1 B2 (Business visa) which he was declined.

"The business visas allow you to travel overseas and to conduct meetings and secure future work there but to not make money whilst you're there," he said.

"Legally, you're allowed to travel there if you are paid by an Australian company to perform for an American company but because I own both companies, it puts me out of the realm of this visa."

Mr McLean is now working with a lawyer to assist with applying for an 01 Visa (Alien of Outstanding Ability).

"We fit 90% of the criteria (for an 01 visa) but it's more for actors and performers going to the Grammy's and things like that, but the gentleman helping us googled us and said we had more going in our favour," he said.

When consulting the consulate, Mr McLean said they seemed "a little torn" on their decision to decline their visas but rather than being told a flat "no", he was told he would be more suited to another type of visa.

"They have shown great understanding in the matter and seem to know that it is out of our hands at this moment in time and also, that there is nowhere else we would rather be on those dates, than at their wonderful event," he said in his post.

In the meantime, Guy plans to host shows on the Susan River and is "looking forward to seeing you all there".