Hollywood star Guy Pearce has paid tribute to long-running soap Neighbours, where he got his start more than 30 years ago.

The actor, who played Mike Young on the show in the 1980s, told fans on Twitter he hasn't forgotten his roots and is forever grateful for his start on the TV soap.

Actors Guy Pearce got his start on the TV soap Neighbours.

"Dec 2nd 1985. On this day 35 years ago I started filming a little TV show in Ramsey [sic] street," Pearce tweeted.

"Some of you may have heard of it. I was just 18 and a tad nervous. I met wonderful people and have great memories. I'll always appreciate this incredible opportunity. Thanku! @neighbours."

Guy Pearce marks his Neighbours anniversary on Twitter

Fans responded with memories of the show, reminiscing about "rushing home from school" to watch the series.

Several cast members including Jason Donovan and Daniel McPherson also responded with their own experienced on the show.

"My first day was Feb 18, 1998. The rest of the tweet is 100% the same as above Raising hands (Actually, I was just shy of my 18th birthday)," Daniel MacPherson wrote.

Neighbours helped launch the careers of Pearce and co-stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Following his departure from Ramsay street in 1989, Pearce, 53, went on to star in another popular Aussie soap, Home And Away.

He has also featured in blockbuster films like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Iron Man 3 and Mary Queen of Scots.

Pearce (front far right) with the cast of Neighbours in 1987.

The British-Australian star has also dabbled in music over the years, releasing two studio albums in recent years.

He will join Hollywood starlet Isla Fisher and country singer Keith Urban in the upcoming Netflix film Back To The Outback.

Originally published as Guy Pearce's heartfelt tribute to Neighbours