Man’s ‘appalling’ dating demands slammed

AN "atrocious" dating ad is being slammed online for its unreasonable list of demands a potential partner must meet.

The unidentified Aussie guy took to Facebook in his quest for love, reeling off a staggering list of requirements in his future lady.

But some of the bizarre specifications - such as insisting the lucky lady be between "43-47kg", work out regularly, and have C cup breasts - have ruffled a few feathers online, with people branding the man "appalling".

The post was discussed on Mumsnet where users called it a shocking example of "casual racism and blatant misogyny".

An advert with an lengthy list of dating

"What a racist and misogynistic f**kwads," one person fumed.

"I was distracted by his casual racism and his blatant misogyny, and his bizarrely specific list of requirements. A 40kg weight range?! Weirdo," another said.

Others doubted if the unusual ad had much success.

"I bet he's been flooded with offers," one user sarcastically remarked.

Another said: "I think we can all see why he's single at 35."

"I think he's probably setting himself up to fail so he can continue with the women hating," another person said.

However, one skeptical Mumsnet commenter said: "I feel like it's been written by an ex-girlfriend to warn others of what a tw*t he is."

The photo is also being discussed on Reddit where views about his demands were much stronger.

"Dude's 35 but his range is 19-23? Yikes, that's so creepy," one person pointed out.

"This is unbelievably creepy. I feel like I need to take a shower after reading this," another shared.

While one person declared the man's pitch for love "downright atrocious".

The dating ad - which was originally posted on Facebook in October 2018, but been shared in the forums overnight - started off innocently enough, with the singleton revealing he was a "35yo lost soul looking for love".

The post was originally shared back in October, but after being shared in the Mumsnet forum, it has been discussed widely for the last 24 hours.

However it didn't take long for the mystery man to start revealing his wishes.

He wrote: "If you're between 19-23, no taller than 5'1 (155cms) Caucasian or maybe halfcast something exotic, have a job, licence, reasonably modern car, regularly gym (no skinny-fat girls thanks), have an 'innie' vagina, C cup breasts, no cheap tattoos or face piercings."

But his offending ramblings didn't stop there, with the love hopeful citing any future girlfriend needed to make sure they had no ex boyfriends around, especially ones he may "know or know of".

He continued: "You'll also be willing to move to Canberra to be my girl, have a good personality and sense of humour, never get bratty or start arguments over nothing, and not be insecure when I don't come home all weekend."

The original poster also slammed the advert, calling him out for his "impossible" standards of beauty.

"The proportions he wants are literally impossible," she said. "You cannot work out, be 5'1, have C cups and still be that weight," she said.

Last month a Melbourne woman was slammed for her "toxic" list of demands after she shared the dating ad she'd been posting through her neighbours doors.

What do you think of this dating advert? Has the guy gone too far - or do you think being upfront about relationship requirements is the best way to date? Let us know below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au