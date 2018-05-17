Menu
Guy Sebastian is touring NSW and Queensland in June and July.
News

Guy's musical compass pointing north

Seanna Cronin
by
17th May 2018 12:01 AM

AFTER straying off course, Guy Sebastian feels like he has righted his musical compass.    

The singer-songwriter and inaugural Australian Idol winner has been working on new music, which will mark a new chapter in his career since splitting with long-time manager Titus Day late last year.  

He plans to share some of those new songs on his upcoming Then & Now Tour, which will encompass the hits of his 15-year career.  

"It's been a pretty emotional few months and I've been able to write an album fairly quickly," he says.  

"I reckon I'm eight or nine tracks into a new album, and I've only been writing for two or three months. The last one (Conscious) took two years. With this one I can't wait to get in and record it. The songwriting process has been such a therapeutic thing for me."  

While Conscious took longer than expected, it certainly wasn't a commercial flop. Sebastian's eighth studio album, it peaked at No 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and the single Bloodstone was certified gold.   

But creatively, the singer admits it was too much of a departure.   

 

Guy Sebastian is working on his next album and will treat fans to some of the songs on his Then & Now Tour.
"I got a bit lost trying to generate an album that was relevant and a sound that was challenging for me," Sebastian says.   

"I probably dived a bit too far into production and maybe just lost focus of the actual song and how it fits me. There was some stuff that shone through like Bloodstone and Set in Stone, but a lot of it was too drowned in production. With this new album I want to get back to soulful songs that aren't clouded in too much production."  

The father-of-two can't wait to hit the road next month for his first big run of regional shows since his mammoth 53-date Get Along Tour in 2013.   

"Any time anyone asks me what my favourite time was over my career, no joke I always say that regional tour," he says.   

"On a career level that was my favourite time. (My son) Hudson was two years old and it was a really fun time. We had this cool motor home that we were driving around and I was heavily into photography - I still am - and I was always stopping to take pictures.   

"It's so nice driving through this country. The landscape is so beautiful and, for me, it's such a peaceful time when I'm touring regionally."  

Rear view distractions

The 23-date Then & Now Tour carves a path along the east coast, starting in Victoria on June 9 and finishing in Townsville on July 14.

Sebastian is supported by Australian born, Chicago-based singer Fatai, who rose to fame on the first season of The Voice Australia.   

"I'll be performing a bunch of my favourite hits from the past 15 years. I'm also excited to preview what's coming. No one would have heard these songs yet," Sebastian says.   

"Fatai has been touring in the US and killing it. She's an incredible singer and musician. She'll jump on stage and join my band on stage as well. It's a really vocal-focused outfit, so the shows will be a big sing along."  

 

Guy Sebastian's Then & Now tour plays:

Tuesday 3rd July - Lismore City Hall, Lismore NSW | Tickets: lismorecityhall.com.au  

Wednesday 4th July - Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD | Tickets: empiretheatre.com.au  

Friday 6th July - The Star, Gold Coast QLD | Tickets: www.ticketek.com.au  

Saturday 7th July - Lake Kawana Community Centre, Sunshine Coast | Tickets: scvenuesandevents.com.au  

Sunday 8th July - Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD | Tickets: ourfrasercoast.com.au  

Tuesday 10th July - Entertainment & Convention Centre, Gladstone | Tickets: gladecc.com.au  

Thursday 12th July - Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton | Tickets: seeitlive.com.au  

Friday 13th July - Entertainment Centre, Mackay | Tickets: themecc.com.au  

Saturday 14th July - Entertainment Centre Townsville | Tickets: tecc.net.au    

