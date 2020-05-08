Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah Foody, Leanne Loughnane, Bess Van Ross and Quinn Watkins are ready to go at F45 Stuart Park. Picture: Che Chorley
Hannah Foody, Leanne Loughnane, Bess Van Ross and Quinn Watkins are ready to go at F45 Stuart Park. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Gym junkies ready to get their fitness fix again

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2020 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXERCISE fanatics are gearing up to hit the gym with exactly a week until the doors can be unlocked and swung open.

F45 Stuart Park owners Cindy Kempton and Peter Athanitis can't wait to open their studio to more than 350 members after they were forced to close on March 23 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're looking forward to getting our current members back into the studio. People will be sick of lockdown. They want to come back in and train," Ms Kempton said.

"We're coming into the dry season and hopefully we will get a few people coming in wanting to kick off their fitness campaign."

coronaviruspromo

 

Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced last week that gyms could reopen on May 15 as part of the second stage of easing restrictions.

While in lockdown the gym offered online training for its members.

But next Friday, F45 members will return to adapted workouts that adhere to social distancing and hygiene practices.

"We will definitely maintain social distancing restrictions and will also be doing workouts that don't require sharing equipment," Ms Kempton said.

Originally published as Gym junkies ready to get their fitness fix again

coronavirus f45 gyms reopening

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        News Prime Minister Scott Morrison will outline the nation's pathway out of coronavirus lockdown following today's national cabinet meeting with state and territory...

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Unicorns land on unsuspecting residents doorsteps

        premium_icon Unicorns land on unsuspecting residents doorsteps

        News It’s all part of some light-hearted fun by members of the Bayside Christian...

        Paint businesses exercise their skill of generosity

        premium_icon Paint businesses exercise their skill of generosity

        News Two local businesses have donated man hours and products to paint the new Hervey...