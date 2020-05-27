Gymnasts bouncing to return to their local clubs

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club ready to return in stage two.

G YMNASTICS: Local Gymnasts will have to wait until at least term four before competition resumes.

Gymnastics Queensland recently extended the cancellation of competition as they work to enable gymnasts to return to their centres.

"After being forced to close on March 23 it is great to see that gymnastics clubs can open from June 12 and welcome back returning members and hopefully many new ones.

The gymnastics clubs will be making sure safety is paramount when they re-open." CEO Chris Rushton said.

For Wide Bay Gymnastics' coach Jade Hodges it will be a welcome return to normality.

"We are currently working hard on formulating a plan on how we can manage this," she said.

At present the club is engaging with their members through zoom training sessions and online drills and demonstrations.

"We have been working hard preparing the gym for the return of our members," Hodges said.

Gymnastics Queensland is working through a plan for clubs to have the ability to hold events at the back end of the year.

"GQ is currently working with stakeholders to determine when competitions can begin later in the year and we look forward to annou