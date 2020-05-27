Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club ready to return in stage two.
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club ready to return in stage two.
Gymnastics

Gymnasts bouncing to return to their local clubs

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

G YMNASTICS: Local Gymnasts will have to wait until at least term four before competition resumes.

Gymnastics Queensland recently extended the cancellation of competition as they work to enable gymnasts to return to their centres.

"After being forced to close on March 23 it is great to see that gymnastics clubs can open from June 12 and welcome back returning members and hopefully many new ones.

The gymnastics clubs will be making sure safety is paramount when they re-open." CEO Chris Rushton said.

For Wide Bay Gymnastics' coach Jade Hodges it will be a welcome return to normality.

"We are currently working hard on formulating a plan on how we can manage this," she said.

At present the club is engaging with their members through zoom training sessions and online drills and demonstrations.

"We have been working hard preparing the gym for the return of our members," Hodges said.

Gymnastics Queensland is working through a plan for clubs to have the ability to hold events at the back end of the year.

"GQ is currently working with stakeholders to determine when competitions can begin later in the year and we look forward to annou

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COOL HEADS: Cap treatment preserves dignity for patients

        premium_icon COOL HEADS: Cap treatment preserves dignity for patients

        Health Cool cap allows patients to keep their hair and dignity

        Sharks bite into Bay history

        premium_icon Sharks bite into Bay history

        News A local historian takes an interesting look back at the influence sharks played in...

        Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        premium_icon Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        News Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward

        Motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from cars

        premium_icon Motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from...

        News Several theft from vehicles, including stolen number plates, were reported in the...