Gymnasts produce best regional results in years

GYMNASTICS: A level three champion and two inclusions in the Sunshine Coast Regional Challenge team capped one of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's best regional competition hauls.

Violet Atkinson was crowned the overall regional champion in the level three competition, while Georgia McCready (level four) and Indi Dower (lever six) both finished runners up in their respective divisions. Both Georgia and Indi were named in the Sunshine Coast team.

Wide Bay's level four team was runners-up and the level six was third, in a group-wide effort WBGC president Andrew Dower described as possibly the best haul in five years.

"The really impressive thing was normally when we go away to the regional championships we get a small handful of results, where I guess the hard work we've put in this year has been solidified by the range and spread of results,” he said. "We were successful at every level on every apparatus - it's probably the biggest results haul we've had in the past five or six years at least.”

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club - Front (L) Amelie Brasell-Dellow, Eloise Witt, Charlotte Stead, Piper Dower, Georgia McCready, Cheyanne Baker and Violet Atkinson. Back (L) Laura Scanlan, Tara Hall, Ava Atkinson, Kiara Heyworth, Mia Wright, Ariel Mullen, Charlotte Everett, Grace Hoffmann, Lucy McBride, Mia Blum, Sienna Collins and Indi Dower. Coaches (L) Jo Everett and Caroline Urrea. Alistair Brightman

The impact of WBGC coaches Ben Villalobos and Carolina Urrea since their introduction to the club at the start of the year has been noticeable, particularly Urrea's focus on performance aspects.

"When coach Carolina started the dance program we had a lot of girls who were strong and flexible, but what they lacked was that artistic flair,” Dower said. "Carolina's dance and choreography has sharpened that so now that put on a performance. That's visible at the competitions, you can see some of the others go through the motions but our girls really put on a show.”

Villalobos said the students' success was built on hard work from not only the gymnasts, but everyone around them.

"That was only the beginning, getting the gymnasts to work,” he said. "Bringing all the parents on board to support their kids, our coaches doing their best every day. Getting all the pieces together is a great thing to see working and translated to medals and trophies and all of that is a great plus.”

Gymnasts will now prepare for the state championships.

