Gympie people can now be among the first to enjoy this new innovation.
News

Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

Donna Jones
19th Jun 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM
GYMPIE has one of the newest digital ANZ bank branches in the country thanks to a $1.2m renovation.

Mayor Glen Hartwig, ANZ District Manager Lesley Hume and ANZ General Manager Steven Straub at the ANZ grand re-opening
The branch at 90 Mary Street was reopened Wednesday morning following the significant renovations over the past 3 months.

The new branch features interactive tools such as a 'Discovery Zone' to help customers learn about online banking using in-branch iPads.

 

First customer Sharmaine Walton opens the new ANZ Bank with Branch Manager Joshua Bereshezckiy watching on
It also incorporates two smart ATMs with 24/7 access that are multi denomination to allow customers to deposit coins.

A spokesman for the ANZ said the new branch design is also focused on creating spaces that encourage more customer interactions; including an open-planned format with no traditional teller barriers.

Keeaha Cook, Jemma Tobin, Shannon Connors, Joshua Bereshezckiy, Angela Cook and Sarah Solway at the freshly renovated ANZ Bank
The branch also employs a team of nine bankers that includes seven banking consultants, a home and investment manager and a small business specialist.

Gympie Times

