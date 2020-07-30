Gympie builder’s licence terminated by State watchdog

Corbet Johns building company has lost its construction license after failing to comply with a financial audit.

EMBATTLED Gympie building company Corbet Johns has been dealt another blow, with its building licence cancelled by the industry watchdog this week.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission terminated the company's permit on Tuesday after it failed to comply with a financial audit.

It follows the suspension of the licence in April over unpaid debts.

The company’s licence was suspended by the QBCC earlier in the year over unpaid debts. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

That suspension was lifted in May, but reinstated last month over the ongoing debt problem.

Despite the cancellation, director Grant Johns said the business would return in the new year.

He said the COVID outbreak "tipped us over the edge".

The loss of the licence was "expected"; now the plan was "to spend the remainder of the year cleaning the business up".

"It's forced us to organise everything," Mr Johns said.

And he refuted concerns the company was headed for liquidation.

Corbet Johns has built almost $5 million in residential housing since 2017.

"We're not going broke, we're not bankrupt … but we're not sticking our heads in the sand; we're dedicated to meeting our obligations."

Only one project was still unfinished with Corbet Johns when its licence was pulled; the others, Mr Johns said, had been completed through his personal licence.

A QBCC spokesman said it had received and was assessing one non-completion claim from a Corbet Johns' customer.

The QBCC says builders must have sufficient working capital to cover their turnover.

"Any home owner who contracted with Corbet Johns Builders Pty Ltd and who has an issue with defective or incomplete building work, should contact the QBCC to lodge a claim for assessment under the Queensland Home Warranty Scheme," he said.

"The QBCC's Minimum Financial Requirements require licencees to have sufficient working capital for their turnover."

