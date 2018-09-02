Menu
SPOILED: Gympie ruined the Bombers' dream.
SPOILED: Gympie ruined the Bombers' dream. Matthew McInerney
AFL

Gympie Cats shred the Bombers' title dreams

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Sep 2018 7:20 PM


AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers' dream of winning an AFL Wide Bay premiership at their home ground was shredded by a rampant Gympie Cats.

The Cats dominated for the most part, led by joint Stedman Medal winner and the man named best on ground Scott Stiefler, as they romped to a 14.11-95 - 10.4-64 victory to complete their miracle.

Bombers coach Darren Hunter and his players were devastated after full-time.

"We had too many outside players and not enough boys hungry enough to get in and get the ball," Hunter said. "The second quarter we smashed them in clearances - it was just the delivery into the forward line was way over their heads.

"The boys just didn't have it. It's been a terrific year for us. To not get over the line hurts. The boys just have to regroup."

For some Bombers it will mark the end of their careers, but Hunter said the club's quality junior players would take them in to 2019 and beyond.

Gympie coach Courtney Findlay said the win was his greatest achievement in footy.

afl wide bay aussie rules fcsport gympie cats hervey bay bombers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

