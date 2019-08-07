Enraged dad bashes son in brawl over woman at Gympie pub

A man has faced Gympie Magistrates Court over an alleged violent fight with his son over a woman at the Mt Pleasant Hotel.

A TAMAREE man found himself without a lawyer in Gympie court this week after the magistrate labelled his excuse for punching and abusing his son "inherently improbable".

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Haydn John Allen, 47, and his son were having an afternoon drink at the Mt Pleasant Hotel on July 14 when a dispute erupted between them.

Sgt Manns said it was over a woman who had previously rebuked Mr Allen's approaches, but kissed his son.

She said he "took exception" and began shouting at his son, calling him a "piece of s---" and a "dog".

Hotel staff asked him to leave but he refused and continued the torrent of abuse.

His son then asked him to leave, but once outside Mr Allen allegedly punched him several times.

Police were called, and Sgt Manns told the court Mr Allen was "highly intoxicated".

Despite "alternating between throwing up and trying to get up off the ground", Sgt Manns said Mr Allen began to threaten police with "I'll f------ hurt them. I'll hurt them bad."

The threats led police to attempt to handcuff Mr Allen.

He struggled violently and at one point growled at them "like a dog".

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Mr Allen, who pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance, failing to leave a premises and obstructing police, had four drinks that afternoon.

This brought a prompt reply from Magistrate Chris Callaghan: "He had four drinks and was behaving like this? Throwing up?"

Mr Anderson said his client's pacemaker had an adverse affect on him, but Mr Callaghan rejected this as well.

The court was then told Mr Allen did not accept he was "highly intoxicated" as police alleged.

This brought another rebuke from Mr Callaghan.

"So he was sober and calling out "you piece of sh--" he asked Mr Anderson, before telling the court he found the claims "inherently improbable" and did not accept them.

The matter was briefly adjourned so the court could hear other matters.

When it came back, Mr Anderson withdrew himself from counsel.

Mr Callaghan ordered a contested sentence for the now self-representing Mr Allen, who again contested he was not heavily drunk.

"I only had five beers," he told the court.

This again raised questions from Mr Callaghan, who pointed out he had earlier told the court it was four drinks.

When Mr Allen replied it was "four or five", Mr Callaghan advised him to "keep your story straight".