JAILED: A Gympie dad received a 3-year sentence after a spree of crime on multiple businesses and properties in December last year.
Gympie dad jailed for month-long crime spree

Philippe Coquerand
by
31st May 2019 12:00 AM
A SOUTHSIDE father of two went on a drug-induced bender after his ex-girlfriend allegedly cheated on him, fuelling a month-long crime spree, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Benjamin Joseph Dempster Birch, 36, appeared by video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to 32 charges of fraud and entering premises with the intent of stealing.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs.

Birch went off the rails in November last year when his partner allegedly cheated on him, the court was told.

He went on a drug bender as "he wanted to ease the pain caused by the loss of the relationship” and spiralled out of control.

Birch broke into numerous properties in December, costing businesses around $3500.

Birch stole credit cards and would then use them, the court heard.

He was on parole when some of these offences occurred.

Birch said he was remorseful for his actions and was seeking counselling.

Birch "had a very deep spiral with drug use, it's not an excuse but it is a circumstance that covers the offending,” his solicitor said.

The police prosecutor said Birch committed serious offences around Christmas time, "a time which is meant to be festive.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into consideration Birch's 144 days served in custody.

Birch was given a three-year sentence and ordered to pay $3529.78.

He will be eligible for parole on December 28 this year with full-time release on December 28, 2021.

Gympie Times

