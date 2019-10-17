Menu
JAIL: A police officer leads DeSurmont out of Gympie District Court yesterday.
Crime

Gympie grower 'just wanted to be left alone with his dope'

Arthur Gorrie
by
17th Oct 2019 12:05 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM
A MAN jailed for marijuana in Gympie District Court yesterday had not been a nuisance to his neighbours and "just wanted to be left alone," the court was told.

Patrick Richard Michel DeSurmount, an Australian citizen born in Paris in 1958, pleaded guilty to possessing 3.53kg of marijuana and seeds when police raided his rented home on November 13 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to producing the drug between July 12 and November 14 of that year.

Police also found 104 plants at various stages of growth and a notebook entry which appeared to record an arrangement to sell "2.5lbs" for $3500.

DeSurmont also pleaded guilty to possessing a .22 rifle and ammunition.

 

The court was told DeSurmont had serious health and depression problems and kept the rifle so it would be available in case he wanted to end his life.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the court DeSurmont had been dealt with previously for drug matters and breaching court orders and suspended sentences.

DeSurmont's barrister Simone Bain said DeSurmont suffered depression and his drug production operation was not large or sophisticated and he had mostly wanted to live quietly and be left alone.

Judge Glen Cash sentenced DeSurmont to two years jail, suspended after six months for three years.

cannabis district court gympie court gympie crime gympie drugs magistrates court
Gympie Times

