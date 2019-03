ACCUSED: Man fronts court on charges of stealing horse and riding it into pub.

A SOUTHSIDE man accused of stealing a horse from the Bull 'n' Bronc, riding it into the Jockey Club Hotel and assaulting another man on February 9 has been refused legal aid.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 23, was yesterday remanded on bail to face Gympie Magistrates Court on April 15.

His solicitor told the court Mr Grimstone was seeking CCTV footage of the alleged incident and was appealing the legal aid decision.