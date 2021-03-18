Menu
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
Crime

Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

Kristen Camp
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
Frustrated by being put on a more serious mental health care plan, a 36-year-old Gympie man threw his chair at a video conference screen, causing damage to it.

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and was ordered to pay restitution of $937.16.

On February 16, Matthews was in a conference call discussing his mental health care plan when he got the news he would be placed on a more serious plan.

After throwing the chair, the court heard Matthews immediately expressed remorse.

Solicitor Bradley said Matthews was schizophrenic and his medication did not give him a very good quality of life.

"He is now medicated so the risk of him reoffending would be ameliorated by the medication," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Matthews $300 and order he pay the restitution of $937.16.

"You're entitled to be upset or frustrated with medical issues, there's no issue with that. It's how you express that frustration," Mr Fowler said.

No conviction was recorded against Matthews.

court gympie magistrates court
