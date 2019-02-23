Menu
Warwick paramedic Teresa Pitt giving a demonstration on how to treat a snake bite on fellow paramedic Bernie O'Brien. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
Gympie region snakebite victim put in hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
23rd Feb 2019 4:25 PM
A GLENWOOD resident had a lucky escape from serious injury on Thursday night after being bitten by a snake and taken to Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to a Glenwood property at around 8pm Thursday night following reports of the bite, taking the patient to hospital afterwards.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Senior Medical Officer Dr Simon Jensen confirmed the patient did not require anti-venom and had been discharged as of Thursday night.

"As the temperatures remain warm snakes remain active,” Dr Jensen said.

"Many species, including some venomous (dangerous) ones, can be found in residential areas, including in people's houses, in supermarket car parks and on public beaches and sand dunes.

"It is important to invest in good quality elastic bandages and carry these when bushwalking or camping.”

Dr Jensen did not specify if the snake involved was venomous.

He had these tips for snake bite victims...

After a snake bite or suspected snake bite:

. Ensure that the snake has left the immediate environment and is no longer a risk.

. Check that the patient is conscious and breathing and has a pulse.

. Call 000 for an ambulance for transport to the Emergency Department of the nearest hospital.

. Apply a pressure bandage as soon as possible: apply this over the bite site and then cover the entire

limb. The bandage should be as tight as you would apply to a sprained ankle, which means it should

be firm, but not uncomfortable.

. Immobilise the limb using a splint: any rigid object may be used as a splint, e.g. a piece of wood or

tree branch, a rolled up newspaper, etc..

. Keep the patient still and encourage them to remain calm. Do not allow them to walk.

. Only non-alcoholic liquids should be dispensed to the patient. Do not give the victim food.

