Gympie swim tournament to be live-streamed

Swimmers ready to hit the Gympie Pool for tomorrow's Gold Rush event.

SWIMMING: Four swimmers from the Maryborough Swimming Club will travel to Gympie today to compete in the Gympie Gold Rush swimming tournament.

Maryborough Swim Club will be joined by Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast swim clubs as our region’s representatives.

The Maryborough club is currently undergoing a rebuild after swimming numbers dwindled.

Club coach Ray Nicol will take an inexperienced squad to the meet and he is interested to watch how the swimmers handle the meet.

“I have four swimmers aged from nine to 14 years of age with two of the team attending their first meet,” he said.

Jacob Harvey is the eldest and most experienced swimmer attending.

“Jacob is 14 years of age and this will be his third swim meet, I think he will go well,” Nichol said.

Jacob will swim the 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre breaststroke, 50 metre freestyle and 50 metre breaststroke.

“Ella Buckland will attend her second carnival and is swimming everything.”

The other two swimmers, Miracle Smulunders and Alex Hervey, will swim competively for the first time.

“Alex is really nervous and I am interested to see how he goes,” Nicol said.

