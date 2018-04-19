Gympie teen busted doing 157km/h on Bruce Hwy death stretch

DEATH TRAP: A Gympie teenager was doing almost 160km/h on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Maryborough.

DEATH TRAP: A Gympie teenager was doing almost 160km/h on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Maryborough. Olivier Le Moal

A 17-YEAR-OLD Gympie girl caught driving 60km/h over the speed limit on a deadly stretch of the Bruce Hwy will have to pay a hefty fine and won't be on the road for the next six months.

The incident happened about 6.32pm on April 13 when the 17-year-old P-plater was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway at Owanyilla, north of Gympie but south of Maryborough.

Owanyilla is a known blackspot, having claimed the lives of several motorists over the years. Police said a crew was conducting patrols along the highway when they stopped the teenager, who was travelling at 157km/h in a 100 zone.

P-platers all need to have driver education to stop the deaths.

Travelling more than 40km over the speed limit incurs a fine of $1177, plus eight demerit points and a six month licence suspension.

When questioned by police the driver could provide not emergent reason for the speed she was doing.

The average speeding fine in Queensland is $194 - about four hours' worth of work for most Queenslanders.

In Queensland, double demerit points apply to drivers and motorcycle riders who commit more than one speeding offence within 12 months if the driver is more than 20km over the limit.

In 2016, 64 people were killed on Queensland roads as a result of speeding.

The figure represented 25.5 per cent of the Queensland road toll.

Speeding killed or injured almost 600 people in Queensland in 2016 and it costs the state $283 million each year.