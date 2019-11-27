Menu
A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.
Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Nov 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 4:56 AM
A GYMPIE teenager will be sentenced for his involvement in a violent robbery, trafficking marijuana and supplying MDMA among other offences early next year after he pleaded guilty in court yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who was a child at the time of committing the offences, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to five offences in the Gympie District Court on Tuesday, including one charge each of robbery in company with personal violence, trafficking a dangerous drug and supplying MDMA, with two further charges of supplying methylamphetamine.

All five offences were dated between June and July last year.

Judge Gary Long heard the man's guilty pleas upon arraignment, and adjourned the matter for sentencing on January 28 next year.

Judge Long noted the man was discharged on two other offences because those matters were no longer proceeding.

The current District Court sittings resume today.

