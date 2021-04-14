Gympie to host only Qld leg of national competition

Gympie will play host to the second round of the Australian Rally Championships in May, the only place in Queensland to host the event this year. Photo Contributed

Gympie will play host to the second round of the Australian Rally Championships in May, the only place in Queensland to host the event this year. Photo Contributed

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig:

We all know the Gympie region is the place to be, although if there was a month that you just can't afford not to be here, it's got to be May.

We have just launched the Forage Gympie Region campaign which highlights and promotes a full month of events, focusing on showcasing our local producers, growers and food-based businesses, right across the region.

Some of the region's premier food and agribusiness operators have signed on as part of the program; delivering a true paddock and farm gate to plate experience.

We want the rest of Australia to discover what we here in the Gympie region have known all along: that we have some of the best primary producers in Australia.

Events include farm trails and tours, tasting train, the Rosella Festival, Mary Valley GourMAY, long lunches, the iconic Gympie Show, and the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, plus much, much more. If you'd like more details, head to our tourism website or council's Facebook page where you can get the full list of events.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the rally and Forage Gympie Region campaign are two reasons people could not afford to be anywhere other than the Gympie region in the next month.

On top of all these events, we also are very proud to be hosting Round 2 of the 2021 Australian Rally Championships from 21-23 May. This round is the only round to be held in Queensland, and comes off the back of a successful round in the ACT.

The event is based at the Gympie showgrounds and we would like to thank both the Turf Club and Show Society for all their work in partnership with council to secure this major event for our region. What we can achieve when we work together always outweighs what we can do alone - thank you again to both groups for your support and work.

Spectator points will be established in the Brooyar State Forest. Photo: Trade Hire

There will be spectator points at Brooyar Forest on both Saturday and Sunday. You can find more about the event by heading to rally.com.au. Another great event which will highlight our region.

And if that's not enough, Rainbow Beach has been nominated as a finalist in the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Top Tourism Town Award for 2021.

We deserve the win, of course, to let the rest of Australia know just how good our region is, please vote at https://www.qtic.com.au/top-tourism-award/top-town-voting/.