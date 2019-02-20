Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

Glenwood resident Colin Jones was mystified by the sight of a mysterious solid object he thinks may have been a UFO in the night sky last night.

Glenwood resident Colin Jones was mystified by the sight of a mysterious solid object he thinks may have been a UFO in the night sky last night. Philippe Coquerand

THE Glenwood man who said he spotted a UFO in the night sky on Monday has sketched an image of what the craft looked like.

73-year-old Colin Jones was waiting for his dinner to finish cooking when he took a rest on his patio, only to spot a solid, cigar-shaped mass hovering in mid-air about 30 degrees above the western mountaintops.

UFO seen hovering over Gympie region last night

It stayed there for "about four or five” minutes, shining a "beautiful, bright, silvery gold colour”, and appeared to be burning at one end as if propelling itself.

He returned with binoculars and continued to gaze at the "quite beautiful” object before it seemingly vanished out of thin air.

Supplying an illustration of what he saw, Mr Jones described it as a "brilliant, shimmering golden colour emanating from (the object)”.

"(The object was stationary in (the) sky for the four minutes I watched it through binoculars,” Mr Jones wrote.

"Northern end of object had hazy look. It appeared as a well-defined solid object and its hovering angle was very noticeable.”

Mr Jones said he was hesitant about coming forward to describe his encounter, fearing public ridicule.

What do you think? Was it a bird, a plane, the International Space Station or a UFO?

Let us know at joshua.preston@gympietimes.com or editor@gympietimes.com.