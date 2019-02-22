Gympie using more water, but no change to restrictions

WATER usage has increased in the Gympie region over the summer months, but the council has confirmed there won't be any changes to water restrictions.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said local water usage had increased with "warmer weather when there is no immediate sign of rain” but has "remained relatively constant”.

The spokesman said the council would not increase or change current restrictions anywhere in the region.

"Borumba Dam supplies the majority of council's raw water requirements (and) was at 96.6 per cent of Full Supply Level as at February 1, 2019,” he said.

"The most vulnerable supplies are Goomeri, Kilkivan, Kandanga and Amamoor - which are on permanent Stage 3 restrictions for this very reason.

"Gympie, Imbil, Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove remain on Level 1, permanent water saving rules.”

The spokesman said Rainbow Beach had seen "very high usage” between late December and late January due to an influx of visitors but the water treatment plant "coped with the usage and restrictions were not necessary”.

"If you look at the Gympie/Southside scheme, in January 2018, residents were averaging 305L per person per day compared to January 2019 which had residents using 375L per person per day. This is likely due to the warmer, dry weather,” he said. "The predicted rains this weekend should again refill rainwater tanks and reduce demand for water carting.”

Recent reports showed Fraser Coast dam levels were dropping one to two per cent each week, prompting the local council to warn residents about conserving water.