Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SADDENED: Gympie's Fay Groves (left), Linda Percival, Lyn Day and Gloria Portas in Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel just days before it was ripped apart by a terrorist bomb. INSET: Jenny Murray with waiters Bernard and Rasika in the restaurant in the Shangri-La Hotel.
SADDENED: Gympie's Fay Groves (left), Linda Percival, Lyn Day and Gloria Portas in Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel just days before it was ripped apart by a terrorist bomb. INSET: Jenny Murray with waiters Bernard and Rasika in the restaurant in the Shangri-La Hotel.
News

Gympie women tell of close call on Colombo terror

Arthur Gorrie
by
24th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHATSWORTH woman Lyn Day took a quick holiday snap through the tour bus window as she drove away from Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel on April 14.

Scarcely a week later, on the most sacred day of the Christian calendar, the hotel - and the world - would be rocked by a terrorist bomb blast that ripped apart the hotel restaurant.

 

Gympie's Jenny Murray with waiters Bernard and Rasika in the restaurant in the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.
Gympie's Jenny Murray with waiters Bernard and Rasika in the restaurant in the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

The Gympie party - Linda Percival, Fay Groves, Gloria Portas, Jenny Murray, Kaye Conley and Mrs Day - had dined in the restaurant a week before the blast, almost to the hour.

The horrors of civil war and international terrorism were the last things on anyone's mind as the six Gympie women pursued their shared passion for gardening, taking in the sights of some of the most fertile land on Earth.

"We had breakfast in that restaurant," Mrs Day said yesterday. "We spent a bit of time driving around Colombo and then went back to the airport.

"Apparently they had a device planted at the airport as well, but they got to it before anything happened," she said.

"I am feeling for the people who work in that restaurant.

"We met some nice waiters and waitresses. Everybody we met there was so nice."

And, as she told her daughter, Sharon O'Brien (wife of Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien), the goodwill of the Sri Lankan people has nothing to do with material wealth.

"A few Australians should go over and see how well off we are in comparison to people in some of these places," she said.

"I would have recommended people go there and have a look, but now...

"It doesn't matter where you are really.

"It's a reality these days and you could just as well go to New Zealand and find disaster.

"I was in Christchurch years ago and was in the cathedral that was hit by the earthquake.

"There were 22 people in our tour to Sri Lanka that was organised by a lady from Nambour who is in a garden club.

"That's why we do the trips, to visit gardens. I didn't really think it was dangerous, except for the driving.

"Our bus driver was really good, but the other vehicles on the road - it's an experience," she said. It is one experience she will never forget.

More Stories

colombo terror lyn day sangri-la hotel sri lanka
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    Breaking Emergency crews were called to the scene about 8.18am on Wednesday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:45 AM
    UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    News The man was stabilised at Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
    Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    premium_icon Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    Crime Man accused of cutting victim to the bone outside pizza shop

    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our...

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles